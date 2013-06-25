Wimbledon 2013: Maria Sharapova v Michelle Larcher de Brito - the loudest tennis match of all time?
Wednesday's second round clash is likely to have spectators reaching for their earplugs as two of the game's biggest shriekers step out on court
Maria Sharapova is famous for raising the decibels on the tennis court with her familiar shriek known to leave audiences reaching to protect their eardrums.
But she has a rival in the screeching stakes in the form of her Wimbledon second round opponent Michelle Larcher de Brito. The 20-year-old Portuguese no.131 is better known for her high-pitched howls than her tennis and has even been criticised for putting players off their game with the curious noises emanating from her end of the court.
Tomorrow they play one another in a showdown set to echo around the grounds of SW19 with spectators advised to bring earplugs in preparation for the fierce tussle of verbal tennis. For a preview of what's to come, take a look at some clips of their shrieking below - but make sure you turn the volume down first...
Michelle Larcher de Brito at Wimbledon, 2009
Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon, 2011
More like this
Michelle Larcher de Brito in Montreal, 2008
Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open, 2005