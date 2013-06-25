Maria Sharapova is famous for raising the decibels on the tennis court with her familiar shriek known to leave audiences reaching to protect their eardrums.

Advertisement

But she has a rival in the screeching stakes in the form of her Wimbledon second round opponent Michelle Larcher de Brito. The 20-year-old Portuguese no.131 is better known for her high-pitched howls than her tennis and has even been criticised for putting players off their game with the curious noises emanating from her end of the court.