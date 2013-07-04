Wimbledon 2013: Andy Murray - the Twitter reaction
Find out what the Twittersphere made of last night's showdown, featuring star tweeters Ricky Gervais, Piers Morgan, Dara O Briain, David Cameron and Mo Farah
After yesterday's rollercoaster ride at Wimbledon, the nation is still in recovery. Never in the history of Andy Murray at SW19 have we been sent on quite so many twists and turns as the British number one and home favourite toiled against the flair of his Spanish opponent, Fernando Verdasco.
Naturally we needed an outlet for our grief and frustration, hope and then elation as Murray prevailed in five sets. That's where Twitter comes in, with fans and famous faces venting their opinions on the social networking site throughout the four-hour showdown. Here are some of the best...
We'll let the man himself kick off proceedings with his own reaction to the game:
Poor Muzza! As the crowds guzzle their Pimms and scones, all he can get his hands on is the piddliest of chocolate bars. At least he had his supporters to help combat any post-match aches and pains...
And while the atmosphere at Wimbledon was electric, fans back home were also enduring the agonies of watching Murray's tumultuous battle out on Centre. Dara O Briain shared his thoughts on the match, adding a plea that the British number one's next match be a little less stressful.
More like this
Also in attendance was Sir Alex Ferguson - recently retired manager of Manchester Utd and a fellow Scot - who Murray tweeted about meeting after sealing victory.
While Kevin Mitchell credited Murray for the way in which he responded to Richardson's comments.
Although Murray wasn't cool as a cucumber during the course of his match, letting loose some expletives on live television as he went down two sets to the flamboyant Spaniard. On the brink of losing and obviously upset with his form, Murray was caught on camera shouting, "F***ing w***er, what are you doing?" to himself during the changeover, prompting Gary Lineker to tweet:
Perhaps the number two seed's near loss was down to a tweet from a certain David Cameron? The British Prime Minister has been accused of jinxing major sporting stars in the past after sending messages of support, prompting #CurseofCameron to trend on Twitter last night, all because of this post...
While Lorraine Kelly expressed her exasperation at Cameron's persistence...
Although Ricky Gervais chose a comic take on the long-running British/Scottish debate...
But the BRIT won out in the end, with a number of tweeters crediting his formidible mother, Judy, with the turnaround in his fortunes.
Congratulations Andy Murray!