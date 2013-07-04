We'll let the man himself kick off proceedings with his own reaction to the game:

Poor Muzza! As the crowds guzzle their Pimms and scones, all he can get his hands on is the piddliest of chocolate bars. At least he had his supporters to help combat any post-match aches and pains...

And while the atmosphere at Wimbledon was electric, fans back home were also enduring the agonies of watching Murray's tumultuous battle out on Centre. Dara O Briain shared his thoughts on the match, adding a plea that the British number one's next match be a little less stressful.

Also in attendance was Sir Alex Ferguson - recently retired manager of Manchester Utd and a fellow Scot - who Murray tweeted about meeting after sealing victory.

While Kevin Mitchell credited Murray for the way in which he responded to Richardson's comments.

Although Murray wasn't cool as a cucumber during the course of his match, letting loose some expletives on live television as he went down two sets to the flamboyant Spaniard. On the brink of losing and obviously upset with his form, Murray was caught on camera shouting, "F***ing w***er, what are you doing?" to himself during the changeover, prompting Gary Lineker to tweet:

Perhaps the number two seed's near loss was down to a tweet from a certain David Cameron? The British Prime Minister has been accused of jinxing major sporting stars in the past after sending messages of support, prompting #CurseofCameron to trend on Twitter last night, all because of this post...

While Lorraine Kelly expressed her exasperation at Cameron's persistence...

Although Ricky Gervais chose a comic take on the long-running British/Scottish debate...

But the BRIT won out in the end, with a number of tweeters crediting his formidible mother, Judy, with the turnaround in his fortunes.

Congratulations Andy Murray!