Will Gary Lineker present Match of the Day in his pants? BBC tease first weekend of new Premier League season
It's the first weekend of the new Premier League season – but this time the star attraction isn't on the pitch
Ah, the perils of mouthing off online. In December, Gary Lineker tweeted that if Leicester City won the Premier League, he would present the first episode of Match of the Day in his underpants. The rest, as they say, is history.
With the first weekend of the 2016/17 Premier League season fast approaching, we have only one question: will he go through with it? Will Gary Lineker present Match of the Day in his underpants?
The BBC's Match of the Day Twitter feed is adding fuel to the fire, tweeting this cheeky shot ahead of the first broadcast this Saturday.
Alan Shearer and Ian Wright better keep their punditry brief – looks like someone else is going to be the star attraction this weekend.
Meanwhile, Lineker himself has been watching the men's diving, possibly squirming at the shots of fit young men in their trunks.
Even his ex-wife Danielle Bux is getting in on the joke.
Match of the Day kicks off this Saturday at 10.30pm on BBC1.