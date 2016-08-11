The BBC's Match of the Day Twitter feed is adding fuel to the fire, tweeting this cheeky shot ahead of the first broadcast this Saturday.

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright better keep their punditry brief – looks like someone else is going to be the star attraction this weekend.

Meanwhile, Lineker himself has been watching the men's diving, possibly squirming at the shots of fit young men in their trunks.

Even his ex-wife Danielle Bux is getting in on the joke.

Match of the Day kicks off this Saturday at 10.30pm on BBC1.