Boss Sabri Lamouchi has been content with his side grinding out single-goal wins, but may hope for even more from his team as the season progresses.

Wigan are struggling at the other end of the table with an inconsistent run of results so far, though they have picked up two wins in their last four games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wigan v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is Wigan v Nottingham Forest?

Wigan v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 20th October 2019.

How to watch Wigan v Nottingham Forest on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:50pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wigan boss Paul Cook – who was linked with the Sunderland manager’s job – will be determined to hold firm against Forest, but he knows easier opportunities to claim wins will arrive.

The Latics are likely to set up to frustrate Forest in a bid to close out a low-scoring draw, but will they have enough savvy to achieve their goal?

Prediction: Wigan 0-1 Nottingham Forest