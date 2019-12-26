What time is Wigan v Derby?

Wigan v Derby will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Wigan v Derby on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Under-fire Derby County desperately need points to prevent a slide towards trouble, while Wigan will do anything they can to scrape clear of the bottom.

Prediction: Wigan 1-1 Derby