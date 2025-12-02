Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion meet at the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday evening in a rescheduled League One clash.

The original fixture was set for next week but has been pulled forward due to Burton's FA Cup second round clash with Brackley Town on Monday.

The pair are level on points, languishing in the bottom half of League One, but such is the congested nature of the third tier that a victory for either side would leave them within three points of the play-offs.

Wigan head into the game high in confidence, on the back of a five-game unbeaten run that has included wins against Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon.

Burton will be searching for a response to the weekend's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Leyton Orient but have been in impressive form in late – taking 10 points from their four games before the loss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan v Burton on TV and online.

When is Wigan v Burton?

Wigan v Burton will take place on Tuesday 2nd December 2025.

Wigan v Burton kick-off time

Wigan v Burton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wigan v Burton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wigan v Burton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wigan v Burton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

