Which celebrities are playing in Soccer Aid 2016?
England take on the Rest of the World at Old Trafford in the annual charity football match
ENGLAND
England Management
Jose Mourinho (Manager – took the training sessions, will hand over to Sam Allardyce on match day)
Robbie Williams (Assistant Manager)
Sam Allardyce (Assistant Manager – will manage the side on match day)
Bradley Walsh (Coach)
England Celebrities
Jonathan Wilkes (Captain)
Louis Tomlinson
Olly Murs
Damian Lewis
Paddy McGuinness
Ben Shephard
Jack Whitehall
John Bishop
Mark Wright
Marvin Humes
Danny Jones
Jamie Theakston (goalkeeper)
England Football Legends
Jamie Carragher
Robbie Fowler
Phil Neville
Sol Campbell
Jermain Defoe
Danny Murphy
Kieron Dyer
David Seaman (goalkeeper)
REST OF THE WORLD
The Rest of the World Management
Claudio Ranieri (Manager)
Niall Horan (Assistant Manager)
Rest of the World Celebrities
Michael Sheen (Captain)
Nicky Byrne
Sergio Pizzomo
Sir AP McCoy
Matthew Morrison
Shayne Ward
Iwan Rheon
Sean Fletcher
Thom Evans
Gareth Thomas
Rickie Haywood-Williams
Patrick Kielty (goalkeeper)
Rest of the World Legends
Ronaldinho
Cafu
Jaap Stam
Fabio Cannavero
Dimitar Berbatov
Edgar Davids
Samuel Eto'o
Dida (goalkeeper)
Guest of Honour: Pele
