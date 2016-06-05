ENGLAND

England Management

Jose Mourinho (Manager – took the training sessions, will hand over to Sam Allardyce on match day)

Robbie Williams (Assistant Manager)

Sam Allardyce (Assistant Manager – will manage the side on match day)

Bradley Walsh (Coach)

109707

England Celebrities

Jonathan Wilkes (Captain)

Louis Tomlinson

Olly Murs

Damian Lewis

109708

Paddy McGuinness

Ben Shephard

Jack Whitehall

John Bishop

109709

Mark Wright

Marvin Humes

Danny Jones

Jamie Theakston (goalkeeper)

109709

England Football Legends

Jamie Carragher

Robbie Fowler

Phil Neville

Sol Campbell

109711

Jermain Defoe

Danny Murphy

Kieron Dyer

David Seaman (goalkeeper)

109712

And don't forget to pick up your free Euro 2016 wall chart in this week's Radio Times...

109793

REST OF THE WORLD

The Rest of the World Management

Claudio Ranieri (Manager)

Niall Horan (Assistant Manager)

109713

Rest of the World Celebrities

Michael Sheen (Captain)

Nicky Byrne

Sergio Pizzomo

Sir AP McCoy

109714

Matthew Morrison

Shayne Ward

Iwan Rheon

Sean Fletcher

109715

Thom Evans

Gareth Thomas

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Patrick Kielty (goalkeeper)

109716

Rest of the World Legends

Ronaldinho

Cafu

Jaap Stam

Fabio Cannavero

109719

Dimitar Berbatov

Edgar Davids

Samuel Eto'o

Dida (goalkeeper)

109718

Guest of Honour: Pele

109721

