Where can I watch Wales v Serbia's World Cup qualifier live on TV?
Find out what time Wales Saturday's World Cup qualifier between Wales and Serbia
Published: Saturday, 12 November 2016 at 7:30 am
World Cup 2018 Qualifier: Wales v Serbia
7:15pm Sky Sports 1 (kick-off 7:30pm)
Cardiff City Stadium
Saturday 12th November
This Group D World Cup qualifier will be a significant match for Wales, to show how far the team has come. Just four years ago, they lost against Serbia in a 6-1 defeat so humiliating that manager Chris Coleman admits he was close to resigning.
Since then, Wales have made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and Coleman aims to make this the first Wales side to reach the finals of a World cup since 1958.
Serbia currently sit at the top of Group D, with Wales in third after winning one match and drawing two.
