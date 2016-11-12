Cardiff City Stadium

Saturday 12th November

This Group D World Cup qualifier will be a significant match for Wales, to show how far the team has come. Just four years ago, they lost against Serbia in a 6-1 defeat so humiliating that manager Chris Coleman admits he was close to resigning.

Since then, Wales have made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 and Coleman aims to make this the first Wales side to reach the finals of a World cup since 1958.

Serbia currently sit at the top of Group D, with Wales in third after winning one match and drawing two.