Organisers have announced revised dates for the final as well as the upcoming quarter-finals with eight teams left in the running.

When is the FA Cup final?

The new FA Cup final date has been set as Saturday 1st August 2020.

The date has been confirmed by the FA, but is subject to change should the ongoing situation deteriorate in the coming weeks and months.

More like this

Of course, the final will be played behind closed doors.

Will the FA Cup final be at Wembley?

Absolutely! Well, that's the intention. Both the final and semi-finals will be held at Wembley as things stand.

There have been suggestions of using neutral grounds in the Premier League to avoid the possibility of fans celebrating outside of stadiums, but it remains highly unlikely Wembley will not be the venue of choice.

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures



Before we can even think about the final, we still have eight teams in the running.

It's an all-Premier League final eight, with plenty of big hitters left in the competition. And the sides who have won the cup most often are all away from home.

Could there be a few shocks on the cards?

Leicester City v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Norwich City v Manchester United

When are the FA Cup quarter finals?

The FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of 27th/28th June, meaning games will be nestled between an onslaught of Premier League clashes.

Advertisement

The semi-finals have been set for 18th/19th July.