Where is the match taking place?

The Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

Who’s in form?

More like this

Both teams have performed well recently with Scotland winning four of their last five games and England winning all five, including a 7-0 thrashing of Serbia.

Head to Head

England and Scotland have played each other a total of 24 times with England winning a total of 21 times. The total goal count stands at 79-14 in England’s favour.

Do Scotland stand a chance?

The Scotland team are missing three of their best players after star midfielder Kim Little, defender Jen Beattie and forward Lizzie Arnot all suffered injuries. However the Scottish team will go into the game with some confidence after holding England to a 4-4 draw in their previous outing.

Could England win the tournament?

Advertisement

Despite having a tricky group to get out of, which includes both Spain and Portugal, Manager Mark Sampson should be confident his team will do well. England beat current favourites, Germany, in the third place tie during 2015s world cup and go into the tournament in great form. Here's hoping the England’s ladies can beat the men’s dismal performance at last years Euros.