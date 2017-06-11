Kick-off 7.45pm

Coverage from 7.15pm on Sky Sports 1



Red Star Stadium, Belgrade

More like this

Wales need to get their skates on if they’re to have any chance of qualifying for next year’s World Cup. Having trounced Group D weaklings Moldova, Chris Coleman’s team then drew against everyone else in the first round of fixtures, leaving them four points away from even a play-off place.

Advertisement

They can change the complexion of the group straight away by beating group leaders Serbia, who haven’t so far lived up to their reputation for muscly defensive impregnability and were fortunate to get a point in Cardiff in November. But a win in Belgrade, without the suspended Gareth Bale and Neil Taylor, would be almost as impressive as Wales’s most exciting Euro 2016 heroics. Anything less probably leaves them with too much to do.