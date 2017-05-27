What time is the Arsenal v Chelsea FA Cup final live on TV?
Everything you need to know about the FA Cup final at Wembley
Could this be Arsene Wenger's last match as Arsenal manager?
The Gunners finished the Premier League season in 5th place, missing out on the Champion's League for the first time in 22 years, and the fan dissatisfaction that has been bubbling for a number of years is rising to the surface. The FA Cup represents a final opportunity to salvage something from a disappointing season.
However, they face an uphill battle against Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who steamrolled their way to the Premier League title in the Italian's first season in charge.
Check out all the info you need for the last domestic match of the season below.
Who's playing? Arsenal v Chelsea
What's the competition? The FA Cup final
Where is the game being played? Wembley Stadium in London
How can I watch the game on TV? Live coverage starts very early on BBC1, with football taking over the schedules from 2pm. Coverage is also live on BT Sport 2 from 4.30pm. Kick off is at 5.30pm.
Is the game on the radio? Yes, the whole game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live
What's the odds on each team winning? Arsenal 15/8, Chelsea 5/2