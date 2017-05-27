However, they face an uphill battle against Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who steamrolled their way to the Premier League title in the Italian's first season in charge.

Check out all the info you need for the last domestic match of the season below.

Who's playing? Arsenal v Chelsea

What's the competition? The FA Cup final

Where is the game being played? Wembley Stadium in London

How can I watch the game on TV? Live coverage starts very early on BBC1, with football taking over the schedules from 2pm. Coverage is also live on BT Sport 2 from 4.30pm. Kick off is at 5.30pm.



Is the game on the radio? Yes, the whole game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live

What's the odds on each team winning? Arsenal 15/8, Chelsea 5/2