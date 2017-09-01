Find out where you can watch the match live on TV below.

Where can I watch Malta v England on TV?

The match is live on ITV from 7.15pm. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on the radio too?

Yep, listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Match preview

Gareth Southgate’s men resume their World Cup qualifying duties with what should be a mismatch as they play Malta in Attard (k/o 7.45pm) – yet their opponents put up some stiff resistance at Wembley last October before succumbing 2–0. The Maltese are ranked about 190th in the world and have lost all their Group F qualifiers so far, while England top the standings with 14 points, having won four and drawn two.

Anything other than three points would be unthinkable for England, who face Slovakia at Wembley on Monday. Scotland are in the same group as England and are in action as they travel to Vilnius to take on Lithuania (k/o 7.45pm Sky Football, Sky Main Event). The sides drew 1–1 at Hampden Park in October. Northern Ireland are in San Marino for a Group C match (k/o 7.45pm Sky Mix).