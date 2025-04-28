While level on points with Burnley, the hosts will know that their far superior goal difference of 14 would require a serious swing to deprive them of the trophy — provided they take all the points.

The visitors have far more to play for than merely derailing Leeds' title challenge, however — with their place in the Championship play-offs firmly in sight.

Victory in Yorkshire would seal their play-off spot, but being the final game of the weekend, they will already know if rivals Coventry and Middlesbrough managed to win before kick-off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Bristol City?

Leeds v Bristol City will take place on Monday 28th April 2025.

Leeds v Bristol City kick-off time

Leeds v Bristol City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leeds v Bristol City on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

