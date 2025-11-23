Premier League leaders Arsenal host Tottenham on Sunday in the first North London derby of the 2025/26 campaign.

Ad

Man City are hot on the Gunners' heels and Mikel Arteta will want to see a response from his side after their draw with Sunderland ahead of the international break.

The absence of Gabriel, who is set to be out until January due to injury, is a major blow for the Premier League's best defence.

Tottenham will hope to make the most of the Brazilian's absence as they search for a first victory over their rivals in three years.

Thomas Frank's North London tenure started brightly but Spurs have looked a little toothless of late – an issue they must solve if they're to compete with the Premier League leaders.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Tottenham?

Arsenal v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 23rd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Tottenham kick-off time

Arsenal v Tottenham will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (21/50) Draw (15/4) Tottenham (13/2)* Bet Boost: FT result Arsenal: Bukayo Saka 1+ shots on target, Ebere Eze 1+ shots on target, over 2 goals – 16/5 >> 15/4 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.