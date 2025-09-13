Though that victory has eased the pressure on Graham Potter, the English coach still has some way to go to convince the West Ham fans that he is the right person for the job.

A first home win against Spurs would be a step in the right direction and Thomas Frank's side will head to East London on the back of a slip-up against Bournemouth.

The Dane has to rally his troops for the first time since the start of the Premier League season but time and time again, he was capable of doing so during his time with Brentford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Tottenham?

West Ham v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 13th September 2025.

West Ham v Tottenham kick-off time

West Ham v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

