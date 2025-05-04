A first home win over their capital rivals since 2021 would certainly help the West Ham boss's cause, and he'll be hoping to make the most of the fact that the visitors' minds are likely to be elsewhere.

Spurs' dismal domestic performance in 2024/25 means they're looking to the Europa League to salvage their season, and Sunday's game is bookended by the two legs of their semi-final clash against Bodø/Glimt.

That will surely mean Ange Postecoglou will ring the changes at the London Stadium to ensure his team are fit and firing for their trip to Norway on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is West Ham v Tottenham?

West Ham v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 4th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Tottenham kick-off time

West Ham v Tottenham will kick off at 2pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is West Ham v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a West Ham v Tottenham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is West Ham v Tottenham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement West Ham v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: West Ham (6/5) Draw (13/5) Tottenham (2/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.