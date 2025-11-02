Newcastle United go in search of their first Premier League away win of the season at West Ham United on Sunday.

Ad

The Mags head to the capital, gunning for a third victory in a week after beating Fulham last weekend and Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe's side have lacked consistency in the Premier League and are 12th after nine games as a result.

Their struggles are nothing compared to the issues West Ham are facing this term.

The Hammers are 19th, six points adrift of safety already, and there have been few signs of improvement under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is West Ham v Newcastle?

West Ham v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Newcastle kick-off time

West Ham v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement West Ham v Newcastle odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: West Ham (4/1) Draw (3/1) Newcastle (13/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.