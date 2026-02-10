Manchester United head to West Ham United on Tuesday evening hunting a fifth win in a row under Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils eased past 10-man Tottenham to tighten their grip on the Champions League spots on Saturday and are now just three points back from third-place Aston Villa.

Even so, the trip to the London Stadium looks set to be a real test for Carrick's side, given the form of their hosts.

West Ham have won three of their last four, including Saturday's 2-0 win at Burnley, but remain in the relegation zone and three points adrift of safety.

The Hammers frustrated Man Utd in the reverse fixture in December and Nuno Espirito Santo has made them a much tougher side to face in recent weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Man Utd?

West Ham v Man Utd will take place on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Man Utd kick-off time

West Ham v Man Utd will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream West Ham v Man Utd online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is West Ham v Man Utd on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

