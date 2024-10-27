Ten Hag retains the backing of the Man Utd board, but still has a long way to go to win back large parts of the fan base after a dismal start to the season that has them 11th after eight games – already six points adrift of the top four and 10 back from leaders Liverpool.

In the opposite dugout, Julen Lopetegui is taking plenty of flak himself. The Spanish coach has won just three of his 10 games since replacing David Moyes in the summer, and there is growing frustration among Hammers fans.

West Ham's 4-1 defeat against rivals Tottenham last weekend has not helped his cause, and means the East Londoners are only five points above the relegation zone in 15th as things stand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Man Utd?

West Ham v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 27th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Man Utd kick-off time

West Ham v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man Utd on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is West Ham v Man Utd available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to West Ham v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

