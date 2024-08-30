Man City's pursuit of a fifth consecutive Premier League title has started in near-perfect fashion. They beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend and then outclassed newly promoted Ipswich Town in a 4-1 victory at the Etihad on Saturday to move top of the table on goal difference.

The London Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for the Cityzens, while Julen Lopetegui has lost three of the four games he's managed against Pep Guardiola - but even so, there is growing optimism about what West Ham can achieve under their new boss.

The Hammers can count themselves unlucky to have come away with nothing in their opener against Aston Villa, which they lost 2-1, and Lopetegui earned his first win away against Crystal Palace last weekend, with a number of his summer signings starting to show their quality.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is West Ham v Man City?

West Ham v Man City will take place on Saturday 31st August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Man City kick-off time

West Ham v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

West Ham v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (6/1) Draw (15/4) Man City (21/50)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.