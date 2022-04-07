A Hammers side that included legends such as Sir Geoff Hurst and Bobby Moore won the 1965 Cup Winners Cup, which highlights just what an achievement it would be if David Moyes' squad could go all the way this season.

Lyon now stand between West Ham United and a place in the Europa League semi-finals as the east London club chase their first European trophy in more than 50 years.

The Scottish coach won't be allowing his players to dream of that, though – instead they'll be focussed on coming away from Thursday evening's game against Lyon with a lead to take into the second leg in France.

Lyon arrive at the London Stadium after beating 2020/21 Champions League quarter-finalists FC Porto 2-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

Vital to that success was their 1-0 win away from home in the first leg and they'll be keen to repeat the feat against the Hammers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Lyon on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Lyon?

West Ham v Lyon will take place on Thursday 7th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Lyon will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Braga v Rangers on Thursday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Lyon on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Lyon online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Lyon team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Lyon predicted XI: Lopes; Dubois, Mendes, Lukeba, Emerson; Aouar, Ndombele; Faivre, Paquetá, Toko-Ekambi; Dembele

West Ham v Lyon odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Lyon

It's pinch yourself time for West Ham fans, whose side are in a European quarter-final. Coming away from Thursday evening with something to defend at Groupama Stadium will likely be vital to keeping the Hammers' hopes of winning the Europa League alive.

As such, we can expect a cagey game at the London Stadium with both teams trying to work each other out.

The return of Jarrod Bowen, who scored the winner against Everton at the weekend, is massive for the home side and it could just push the odds in their favour.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-0 Lyon (13/2 at Bet365)

