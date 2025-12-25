East faces West in the Premier League on Saturday as West Ham United host London rivals Fulham.

The capital clash is one of nine top-flight fixtures not played on Boxing Day this year in a change from tradition.

West Ham have been improved under Nuno Espirito Santo lately but are still playing catch-up in the survival race after drifting five points from safety.

Back-to-back victories have Fulham looking up and not down, with the European spots now in reach.

Marco Silva's side have found ways to win narrow games in recent weeks and will fancy their chances at the London Stadium, where West Ham have earned just six points all season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Fulham on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Fulham?

West Ham v Fulham will take place on Saturday 27th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Fulham kick-off time

West Ham v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a West Ham v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is West Ham v Fulham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

