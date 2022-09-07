The Hammers take on Romanian top division runners-up FCSB in their opener and will be determined to make light work of their opponents.

West Ham will enter the Europa Conference League potentially lacking some enthusiasm, but the prospect of any kind of European trophy will excite their fans in 2022/23.

David Moyes will be determined to strike a healthy balance between success on the continent and steering his club back up the Premier League table following a dismal start.

West Ham sit 18th in the top flight after four defeats in their opening six clashes. The Hammers will be determined to claw their way back into the European picture before long.

FCSB currently linger in 13th out of 16 in the Romanian Liga I and will be the underdogs on their visit to London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v FCSB on TV and online.

When is West Ham v FCSB?

West Ham v FCSB will take place on Thursday 8th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v FCSB will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Europa Conference League on TV this week.

What TV channel is West Ham v FCSB on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v FCSB online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v FCSB team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Palmieri; Coufal, Rice, Lanzini, Cornet; Paqueta; Bowen, Scamacca

FCSB predicted XI: Tarnovanu; Pantea, Tamm, Dawa, Radunovic; Popescu, Edjouma; Cordea, Miculescu, Coman; Compagno

West Ham v FCSB odds

Our prediction: West Ham v FCSB

West Ham will be careful not to fully exert themselves in Europe, but they do need a morale boost. New signings and fringe players must use opportunities like this one to push for regular first-team places. Regardless of the XI, the hosts should get the job done here.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 FCSB (5/1 at bet365)

