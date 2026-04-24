West Ham can take an enormous stride away from the Premier League relegation zone with a victory over Everton at the London Stadium this weekend.

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The Hammers are two points above Tottenham going into the weekend, but would extend the gap to five points if they win and Spurs stumble again on Saturday.

Everton are still playing for European qualification this season, however. The Toffees are three points off sixth place in a congested middle pack.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Everton on TV and online.

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When is West Ham v Everton?

West Ham v Everton will take place on Saturday 25 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Everton kick-off time

West Ham v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a West Ham v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is West Ham v Everton on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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