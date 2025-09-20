Goals continue to be in short supply for ninth-place Palace, the lowest scorers in the top half, but perhaps the trip to struggling West Ham will prove just the tonic.

Last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham piled fresh pressure on Graham Potter, whose side have now conceded 14 goals in five games this term.

The leaky defence is a key factor in why the Hammers are in the relegation zone and Potter may not get a chance to fix it if the defeats keep coming.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Crystal Palace?

West Ham v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 20th September 2025.

West Ham v Crystal Palace kick-off time

West Ham v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a West Ham v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Can you to West Ham v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

