The net is tightening around West Ham as they prepare to face Brighton knowing they could enter 2026 cut adrift in the Premier League relegation zone.

The Hammers enjoyed a mini-bounce under Nuno Espirito Santo following his arrival but the honeymoon is over and the natives are restless at the London Stadium.

Brighton remain unconvincing in 2025/26 and have suffered injury and suspension problems in recent weeks, but the Seagulls are still looking up rather than over their shoulder heading into 2026.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brighton on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Brighton?

West Ham v Brighton will take place on Thursday 30th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Brighton kick-off time

West Ham v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports+ will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Brighton on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

West Ham v Brighton odds

bet365 odds: West Ham (21/10) Draw (12/5) Brighton (6/5)*

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org.

