West Ham, who are still hoping to win the Carabao Cup for the first time, finished ninth in the Premier League last season - but Lopetegui will be desperate to have a cup run while also securing European football for next campaign.

The Hammers haven't got past the quarter-finals since 2014, and they face a Bournemouth side who are looking for their first piece of major silverware.

Bournemouth impressed in spells under Andoni Iraola last season - however, they could be in for a tougher campaign this time around after selling Dominic Solanke to Tottenham.

The Cherries, who drew with Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, haven't got past the Carabao Cup fourth round in the last five years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Bournemouth?

West Ham v Bournemouth will take place on Wednesday 28th August 2024.

West Ham v Bournemouth kick-off time

West Ham v Bournemouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Bournemouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports +.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Bournemouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Bournemouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

