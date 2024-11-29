They're now fourth in the Premier League but could finish the weekend as high as second and will be desperate to pile some pressure back on runaway leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta was boosted by the return of captain Martin Odegaard ahead of the international break and Declan Rice in midweek but now faces a nervous wait over Gabriel's fitness after he was forced off in Portugal.

Arsenal will face a resurgent West Ham side fresh off the back of their best performance under Julen Lopetegui. The Hammers were too good for Newcastle on Monday evening as they won 2-0 at St James' Park – a display and result that suggests the Spanish coach could be a success at the London Stadium after all.

Following that up with a result at home against the Gunners would go some way to winning over the West Ham faithful, whose patience had worn thin with Lopetegui after an uninspiring start to his tenure.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 30th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

