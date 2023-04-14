The 2-2 draw against Liverpool has given Man City fresh hope in the title race but the Gunners are still in the driving seat and can move one step closer with a win over the Hammers.

After last weekend's pulse-raising Anfield visit, Premier League leaders Arsenal are on the road again on Sunday as they face West Ham United at the London Stadium.

It's looking increasingly likely that the game at the Etihad later this month could be decisive but Mikel Arteta's side must not let their focus drift too far ahead as West Ham are scrapping for their Premier League lives.

Last weekend's 1-0 win against Fulham has moved David Moyes's men up to 14th but they're just three points above the relegation zone with some tough games still to come.

The hosts were in Belgium to face Genk on Thursday evening but given what is at stake in the final weeks of the season, the Premier League surely has to be their main priority.

When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 16th April 2023.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to West Ham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

West Ham v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (5/1) Draw (16/5) Arsenal (11/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

West Ham v Arsenal prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full West Ham v Arsenal predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

