There is fresh hope at Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime.

With the South Yorkshire club in administration and power taken out of the hands of owner Dejphon Chansiri, progress is being made toward a takeover.

On the pitch, Wednesday are cut adrift at the bottom of the table as a result of their points deduction but have shown plenty of fight under Henrik Pedersen.

West Brom have dropped out of the play-off places as a result of back-to-back defeats away at Watford and Ipswich.

Ryan Mason has admitted that creating chances has been a problem for the Baggies recently and urged his players to get the ball into the box more.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday?

West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:25pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

