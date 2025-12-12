The Championship weekend kicks off at the Hawthorns on Friday evening, where West Bromwich Albion host in-form Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder's side had won five on the bounce before their midweek draw with Norwich City and will be desperate to get back to winning ways as they eye a play-off push.

It continues to feel like two steps forward and one back for Ryan Mason at West Brom.

The Baggies closed out November with a 3-2 win over Swansea, only to lose back-to-back games against QPR and Southampton, which has piled pressure on the former Tottenham midfielder.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Sheffield United?

West Brom v Sheffield United will take place on Friday 12th December 2025.

West Brom v Sheffield United kick-off time

West Brom v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Brom v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

