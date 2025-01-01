They've finished 10th, ninth and fifth since their relegation in 2021 and West Brom will be hoping to book their spot in the play-offs once again.

The Baggies will be confident heading into Wednesday's clash thanks to their solid home form. They've won four, drawn six and lost just one of their 11 matches at the Hawthorns.

Preston, meanwhile, face a battle to avoid relegation to League One this season. They're hovering just above the bottom three and Paul Heckingbottom's side have found wins hard to come by.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Preston on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Preston?

West Brom v Preston will take place on Wednesday 1st January 2025.

West Brom v Preston kick-off time

West Brom v Preston will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

