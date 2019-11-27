Bristol City have also enjoyed a strong opening third of the 2019/20 season and sit in seventh, battling to land a play-off spot.

With just three defeats between the teams, they are the toughest to beat pairing in the second tier – will either crack?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Bristol City game on TV and online.

What time is West Brom v Bristol City?

West Brom v Bristol City will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

How to watch West Brom v Bristol City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Brom have picked up three clean sheet victories in six games, but a pair of eventful draws have held them back from really opening up a gap at the top.

They will be determined to capitalise on City’s leaky backline, though the Robins have weapons of their own capable of doing damage.

Prediction: West Brom 2-2 Bristol City