West Brom will aim to stop the rot but face a tricky challenge against Bristol City at the Hawthorns on Boxing Day.

The Baggies have lost three of their last four matches – and have only won three of their last 12 outings – and are sliding remarkably towards the danger zone. Boss Ryan Mason is under pressure.

Bristol City comfortably dispatched Middlesbrough last time out to halt their own mini-drought and will aim to compound West Brom's misery to bolster their own promotion hopes on Boxing Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Bristol City?

West Brom v Bristol City will take place on Friday 26th December 2025.

West Brom v Bristol City kick-off time

West Brom v Bristol City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Brom v Bristol City on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

