They are tough to beat, however, as last Sunday's 2-1 loss at Watford was their first defeat since the start of October, so manager Carlos Corberán just needs to find a way to get his troops back into the winning groove.

But a quick glance at the league would suggest that another draw could be on the cards because Bristol City have shared the spoils in their last two league outings and nine times in total this term.

The Robins have had trouble converting chances in recent weeks so Scott Twine could come into Liam Manning's starting XI after stepping off the bench to fire home a free kick in last Saturday's draw with Queens Park Rangers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Bristol City?

West Brom v Bristol City will take place on Sunday 22nd December 2024.

West Brom v Bristol City kick-off time

West Brom v Bristol City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 3pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Brom v Bristol City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Bristol.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio, FM 95.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Bristol is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, 103.6 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

