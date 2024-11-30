Wealdstone are hoping to reach the FA Cup third round for the second time in the club's history. They last reached this stage in the 1977-78 campaign.

Their reward for beating Grimsby Town earlier this month is more Football League opposition, with League One's Wycombe heading to Grosvenor Vale on Saturday morning.

Wycombe, who beat National League side York City 3-2 in the FA Cup first round, are flying this season. Matt Bloomfield's men have won their last 10 games in all competitions and they're four points clear at the top of League One after 16 games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wealdstone v Wycombe on TV and online.

When is Wealdstone v Wycombe?

Wealdstone v Wycombe will take place on Saturday 30th November 2024.

Wealdstone v Wycombe kick-off time

Wealdstone v Wycombe will kick off at 11:30am.

What TV channel is Wealdstone v Wycombe on?

You can watch the game live on ITV1 from 10:40am.

How to live stream Wealdstone v Wycombe online

You can also stream the game live on ITVX.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

