Wolves boast a glittering history in the tournament having lifted the trophy four times with a further four final appearances to their name.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been boosted by the permanent signing of striker Raul Jimenez who has been crucial to Wolves’ success this season.

The Mexican star has recorded 12 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season plus a trio of strikes in the FA Cup.

Watford will be led by talismanic striker Troy Deeney who has found the net 10 times in all competitions this season.

Both sides will see the game as a huge opportunity for a shot at silverware, but who will triumph at Wembley?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Watford v Wolves game?

Watford v Wolves will kick off at 4:00pm on Sunday 7th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Watford v Wolves

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 3:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Watford and Wolves find themselves in near-identical situations: perched in the Premier League top half, on a mixed run of form and knowing this is their biggest game and best chance of major silverware in decades.

It will be a tight affair and could easily come down to a test of nerves in a penalty shoot-out.

However, Wolves have proven themselves as a big game team following two wins over Manchester United and a draw with Chelsea in their last four games. They could be wily enough to pinch a victory on the big stage.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Wolves

