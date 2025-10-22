Javi Gracia makes his second Vicarage Road bow on Wednesday evening as Watford host West Brom in the Championship.

Ad

The Hornets chiefs reappointed the Spaniard during the international break as a replacement for summer hire Paulo Pezzolano after just 10 games.

16th-place Watford were beaten 1-0 away at Sheffield United on the weekend but Gracia will hope that the first home game of his second tenure can bring more joy.

West Brom returned to Championship action with a victory on Saturday and will climb to third in the table with a win at Vicarage Road.

The Baggies should have Isaac Price available on Tuesday despite the knock he took on the weekend but Man Utd loanee Toby Collyer could be absent.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v West Brom on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Watford v West Brom?

Watford v West Brom will take place on Wednesday 22nd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Watford v West Brom kick-off time

Watford v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Watford v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Watford v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Watford v West Brom on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Watford v West Brom odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Watford (19/10) Draw (9/4) West Brom (7/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.