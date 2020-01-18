Jose Mourinho will demand a much-improved display from his players but they face a Watford side brimming with confidence under Nigel Pearson.

The Hornets are unbeaten in their last five Premier League outings, with four wins in that spell, and will be determined to make the most of a home clash against faltering opposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Tottenham game on TV and online.

What time is Watford v Tottenham?

Watford v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

How to watch Watford v Tottenham on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Non-BT customers can also choose to pick up a BT Sport monthly pass for a £25 one-off cost.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

This a story of two teams heading in very different directions, against all the odds.

Mourinho’s initial impact has subsided to the point where his squad is being found out against opposition of every level.

Watford are streetwise and aggressive in their play but won’t settle for a point – they will see this as a terrific opportunity to claim a big scalp.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Tottenham