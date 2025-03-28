Tom Cleverley believes his side need six wins from their last eight games to finish in the top six but injuries and suspensions mean the Watford head coach has limited options as we enter the business end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Saturday's visitors are scrapping at the other end of the Championship and running out of time to turn the tide in their survival bid.

Plymouth have faltered after an early upturn in form under January appointment Miron Muslic and three defeats in their last four games leave them six points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table.

When is Watford v Plymouth?

Watford v Plymouth will take place on Saturday 29th March 2025.

Watford v Plymouth kick-off time

Watford v Plymouth will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Plymouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

How to live stream Watford v Plymouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Watford v Plymouth on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

