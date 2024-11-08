They've also scored an impressive 22 goals, though they've conceded the same amount to leave their goal difference as zero.

Cleverley's men, who lost 1-0 at Swansea on Tuesday night, were relegated from the Premier League in 2022, but a couple of inconsistent seasons in the Championship saw them finish 11th and 15th.

Watford will be hoping to secure a play-off spot this season, as it seems that Cleverley has steadied the ship after the club worked their way through a staggering 10 managers from September 2019 until March 2024, when the former Manchester United midfielder was appointed.

Oxford were promoted from League One last season, and they find themselves in mid-table having won four, drawn five and lost five of their outings.

Des Buckingham's main aim will be to stay in the league, and anything else is a bonus.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Oxford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Watford v Oxford?

Watford v Oxford will take place on Friday 8th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Watford v Oxford kick-off time

Watford v Oxford will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Watford v Oxford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Watford v Oxford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Watford v Oxford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Watford (10/11) Draw (13/5) Oxford (14/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.