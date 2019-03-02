The 46-year-old’s first game will be the televised match against Watford, the first team he managed during his career.

Rodgers left his coaching role at Chelsea in 2008 to take charge of the Hertfordshire club.

He guided them to safety in the Championship before leaving nine months later to become the Reading boss.

Both teams will be aiming to consolidate their mid-table positions at Vicarage Road but how big an impact could Rodgers' presence have on the game?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is the Watford v Leicester game?

Watford v Leicester will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 3rd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Watford v Leicester

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

Coverage starts at 11:30am on both channels.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Watford v Leicester in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Watford destroyed Cardiff in a 5-1 rout last Friday before being dragged back to Earth by Liverpool with a 5-0 defeat on Wednesday.

They remain one of the toughest teams to predict while it remains to be seen how Rodgers will set up his first Leicester team.

Uncertainty on both sides could make for an entertaining game.

Prediction: Watford 2-2 Leicester

