Farke's men were unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions prior to their FA Cup defeat at home against Millwall last weekend, but the weakened starting line-up showed that Leeds are fully focused on securing promotion to the Premier League rather than a cup run.

Leeds are on a redemption mission after losing in last season's play-off final, and it's hard to see them not finishing in the top two despite competition from Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland.

Watford, meanwhile, are hoping to snatch a play-off spot this season. Tom Cleverley's side are 10th in the table and winless in their last four league games, though they're just three points off the top six with 15 matches remaining.

When is Watford v Leeds?

Watford v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 11th February 2025.

Watford v Leeds kick-off time

Watford v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Watford v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

