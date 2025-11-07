Injury-hit Bristol City travel to Watford in the Championship on Friday evening.

The Robins will be looking to avoid their third defeat in six days, having been thrashed 5-1 by Stoke City last weekend and lost 1-0 to Blackburn in midweek, but Gerhard Struber's options are limited.

The Austrian is likely to have to name a makeshift XI at Vicarage Road as he looks to take Bristol City back into the play-off places.

Watford have been improved since the appointment of Javi Gracia, who has taken seven points from his first five games.

The Hornets will move level on points with the visitors and jump closer to the top six with a victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Watford v Bristol City?

Watford v Bristol City will take place on Friday 7th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Watford v Bristol City kick-off time

Watford v Bristol City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Watford v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Watford v Bristol City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Watford v Bristol City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Watford (23/20) Draw (5/2) Bristol City (11/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

