Watford have slipped to ninth in the Championship table as a result, but can draw level with sixth-placed Blackburn if they return to winning ways, and boss Tom Cleverley will expect a reaction as his side have claimed 13 points from a possible 15 on home soil in 2024/25.

Blackburn have bounced back from last season's struggles and the summer sale of talisman Sammie Szmodics in superb style by occupying the final play-off spot after 11 fixtures.

Tuesday's home stalemate with West Bromwich Albion made it two games unbeaten without conceding for Rovers, but John Eustace's side have struggled on their travels, earning just three points from five away games this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Watford v Blackburn?

Watford v Blackburn will take place on Saturday 26th October 2024.

Watford v Blackburn kick-off time

Watford v Blackburn will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Watford v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Watford v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Watford v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

