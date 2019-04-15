Manchester United sit in between the two London sides, but Arsenal can leapfrog their way into the top four with a victory tonight.

Uni Emery’s side suffered a bruising defeat to Everton last weekend but rallied to sweep Napoli aside in their midweek Europa League clash.

Arsenal will be determined to make this evening count with Watford sure to have one eye on their upcoming FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City.

The Hornets have lost three of their last five Premier League games and sit comfortably 10th, with two games in hand over many teams above them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is the Watford v Arsenal game?

Watford v Arsenal will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 15th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Watford v Arsenal

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Arsenal have been the masters of disaster in high-pressure games over the last couple of seasons.

Their defeat to Everton will have had fans fearing another collapse at the crucial stage of the season, but that was their first defeat in seven top flight clashes.

Watford are a tricky unit to crack, but Arsenal’s full array of lock-pickers and clinical finishers will be on display, and they’ll get the job done.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Arsenal

