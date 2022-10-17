This week, all the mid-week games are set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. So, if you're a little unfamiliar with tuning in to watch the footy on that particular platform, this guide explains everything you need to know.

Another week of Premier League fixtures is about to land and it's sure to be jam-packed with action.

Since 2019, Amazon Prime Video has had rights for a select group of Premier League fixtures each season. It's another string to the bow of the already-diverse offering on Amazon's streaming platform. However, it does mean that you'll need to bag an Amazon Prime subscription if you want to watch the football this week.

Don't fret though, you can watch for free with a 30-day free trial, if you haven't already taken one out.

Debating whether it's worth it? Read on for a closer look at this week's mid-week fixtures, all of which are set to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Which Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

Marcus Rashford playing for Manchester United. Getty

The upcoming round of fixtures features some stand-out matches, including a clash to savour between Manchester United and Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere, there's a London derby between Brentford and Chelsea, as well as an important chance for struggling Villa to attempt to take a much-needed win away to Premier League new boys, Fulham.

Tuesday 18th October

19:30: Brighton vs Nottingham Forest

20:15: Crystal Palace vs Wolves

Wednesday 19th October

19:30: Bournemouth vs Southampton

19:30: Brentford vs Chelsea

19:30: Liverpool vs West Ham

19:30: Newcastle vs Everton

20:15: Manchester United vs Tottenham

Thursday 20th October

19:30: Fulham vs Aston Villa

20:15: Leicester vs Leeds United

How to watch this week's Premier League matches for free on Amazon Prime Video

As standard, sign up for Amazon Prime for the first time and you'll get a one-month free trial.

Amazon Prime membership includes more than Amazon Prime Video, too. You'll also get access to Amazon Prime Music, as well as speedy Prime delivery for any goods you order on the online store.

