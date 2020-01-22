The Red Devils performed admirably against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, but have endured too many poor defeats against teams lower down the table to satisfy supporters.

Burnley have shaken a four-game losing streak ahead of this one with a shock win over Leicester at the weekend.

The Clarets have not beaten United at Old Trafford in the last 58 years despite leading 2-0 in their last two visits, but will hope to end the drought this time around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Burnley game on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Burnley?

Man Utd v Burnley will kick off at 8:15pm on Wednesday 22nd January 2020.

What channel is Man Utd v Burnley?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Man Utd v Burnley

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

United have not made strides forward this season, Ole.

They have not been atrocious, far from it, and they remain in the hunt for a Champions League spot, but they are limping through this season without a reliable midfield and now Marcus Rashford is out of the picture.

The England forward’s absence could be crushing for United in the coming weeks and months…

Prediction: Man Utd 0-0 Burnley