Brendan Rodgers will be keen for his squad to regroup and record a solid victory over West Ham who are faltering under David Moyes.

An initial 4-0 win over Bournemouth to kick-start his second spell at the club was not an accurate indicator of results to come, with meek displays against Sheffield United and Everton bearing a single point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v West Ham game on TV and online.

What time is Leicester v West Ham?

Leicester v West Ham will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 21st January 2020.

What channel is Leicester v West Ham?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract for just £15.00 per month. New customers or Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin subscribers can also access BT Sport with a host of great deals.

How to live stream Leicester v West Ham

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Leicester have lost their spark, there’s no denying it, but all is certainly not lost.

They are still sitting higher than they could have imagined at the start of the campaign with a host of inconsistent clubs below them struggling to put wins together.

West Ham have lacked a killer touch all season and that could be their undoing again here.

Prediction: Leicester 2-0 West Ham